HOT! Sonali Raut Flaunts Sizzling Moves In Plunging Backless Dress, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video, once again! The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshammiya starrer The Xpose in 2014, showed off her sizzling dance moves in a glamorous dress.

Sonali Raut took the internet by storm as she posted a hot video of her dancing to Canadian singer Raghav’s viral song Desperado (feat. Tesher). Sonali looked stunning in a very plunging backless dress as she flaunted her moves. One user wrote, “You look hot." “Super gorgeous," commented another fan.

Earlier, Sonali Raut showed off her sexy curves in a tiny bikini. The Bigg Boss fame bared it all in a sexy video. The video showed Sonali take a walk on a beach wearing a pink backless bikini. She looked super hot as she turned and looked dramatically into the camera. She simply captioned the video: “Mermaid".

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.

Sonali Raut often hits headlines for her sexy bikini photos and videos on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a white lace bikini set.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.