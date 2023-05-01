CHANGE LANGUAGE
HOT! Sonali Raut Goes Bold As She Poses in Bed Wearing Yellow Bikini; Sexy Photo Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

HOT! Sonali Raut Goes Bold As She Poses in Bed Wearing Yellow Bikini; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:10 IST

Dubai

Sonali Raut is currently in Dubai.

Sonali Raut heats up the cyberspace with a yellow bikini.

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut enjoys a massive fan following and is often seen sharing her bold and sexy looks on her social media. The 32-year-actress shared a photo of herself wearing a yellow bikini and took the internet by storm.

The actress seductively laid on a bed. Donning a no-make-up look, she kept her wavy locks lose. She looked all things bold and beautiful. She also flaunted the tattoo on her right arm. She posed against the backdrop of the sunset.Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, Sonali is currently making the most of her Dubai vacay.

Have a look at the photo:

Sonali Raut often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself donning an orange bikini. She posed with perfection as she basked under the sunlight.

Back in 2010, Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar. She was just 19 years old when she was featured. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.

first published:May 01, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 10:10 IST