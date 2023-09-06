Sexy! Sonali Raut Goes Bold In A Racy Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral On Instagram; Watch

Sonali Raut often shares mesmerising videos on her Instagram, where she consistently woos her fans with her sex appeal. As one of the hottest actresses in the industry, she exudes an enviable figure that commands attention. In her latest video, Sonali exudes confidence as she rocks a hot look - ripped denim jeans, a crisp white bra, and an unbuttoned denim shirt that adds a touch of casual sensuality to her look.

As the video unfolds, Sonali playfully takes off her denim shirt. She styled her hair in luscious curls and opted for winged eyeliner and a pretty shade of pink lipstick for makeup. She captioned the video, “Be good ,do good ,look good!!!!" Check it out right here:

Fans took to the comments section and showered her with praises. A fan called her ‘Most beautiful girl in Bollywood’, while another called her a ‘stunning beauty’.

Though Sonali Raut hasn’t appeared in many movies, she’s quite popular on social media. She often shares attractive photoshoots and behind-the-scenes videos, causing a stir online. She joined the Kingfisher Calendar in 2010 when she was just 19. Sonali made her acting debut in 2014 with the movie The Xpose, where she starred alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh. She also participated in Bigg Boss Season 8, where her quirky and outspoken personality entertained viewers, earning her a spot as one of the finalists.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.