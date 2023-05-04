HOT! Sonali Raut Goes BOLD Wearing See-through Bikini, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos. Now, an old video of the 32-year-old actress posing sensuously during a sizzling photo shoot is going viral on Instagram.

In the video, Sonali Raut can be seen wearing a see-through black bikini. She looks hot in minimal makeup as she flaunts her sexy curves while posing for the cameras during the photo shoot.

Sonali Raut often hits headlines for her sexy bikini photos and videos on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a white lace bikini set.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.

