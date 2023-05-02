HOT! Sonali Raut Goes Bold Wearing White Bikini in Pool, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is breaking the internet with her latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old actress shared a sexy photo of herself on social media and sent her followers into a frenzy.

In the photo, Sonali, who made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen chilling in a pool wearing sexy white bikini. The actress had posted a sexy reel in the same outfit a few months back. In the clip, she can be seen flaunting her curves. She added the popular track Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to the reel.

Sonali Raut often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a white lace bikini set.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.

