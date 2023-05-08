Sonam Bajwa Looks Stunning In A 3D-printed Wet-Look Gown As She Arrives For An Event; Watch

Sonam Bajwa knows how to make heads turn from her impeccable fashion sense. She stole the show at an event on Sunday when she arrived in a stunning bodycon dress that left everyone in awe. The actress looked like a diva as she posed for the cameras and flaunted her toned figure.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the Punjabi actress can be seen dressed in a Syndical Chamber 3D-printed went dress. The ensemble features cut-outs on the neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a long train, and tassel ties on the back. She styled the outfit with curled open locks, high heel nude pumps, minimal jewellery, glowing skin, rosy lips, rouged cheeks, and subtle eye makeup.

At the same event, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen and others also marked their presence. Their pictures are going viral on social media.

On the work front, Sonam participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012. She started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. She played the leading female role in the 2014 film Punjab 1984 and won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actress in 2020 for Ardab Mutiyaran. She also appeared in the Tamil romantic comedy Kappal in 2014.

The actress recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi for ‘The Entertainers’ tour in the US. Next, she has ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to the Carry On Jatta 2 and also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla among others.

