Sonam Bajwa Makes Shocking Revelations About Facing Sexism At Home; Says 'I Was Forced To Be...'

Sonam Bajwa’s latest film raises challenging questions that Indian society may not yet be prepared to confront or address. Drawing parallels with the popular Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen, Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa delves into the inequality faced by women within their own homes. Sonam shared that there was a time when women were excluded from baraats (wedding processions) in several parts of North India. The film’s story revolves around one woman’s determination to be a part of the celebrations, and whether she succeeds or not forms the crux of the narrative.

The actor shares that, like many women, she has personally experienced inequality and discrimination. “I think we have all faced it since childhood as sons and daughters are treated differently. Sons can go out, spend the night outside their homes while women are not allowed to do it. I do understand where it comes from- they are more protective of you than boys. However, I think this inequality is ingrained deep in our society. Girls are expected to know how to cook while boys manage to get away. I remember my mother forcing me to be in the kitchen, even in the heat, while my brother would play. I was asked to help but he wasn’t taught how to do basic kitchen chores,” she told indianexpres.com.

However, the actor reveals that the roles have now reversed. She says that her brother currently lives in Canada, where they don’t have household help and that he is now responsible for cooking and cleaning on his own, which she jokingly sees as a form of “revenge." “I do tell my mother that had you taught him then, it would have been beneficial for him. I really felt bad as a kid when I used to face these things,” she added.

Sonam pointed out that movies like Kahani, The Dirty Picture, Queen and Gangubai Kathiawadi have shown that audiences appreciate women as the lead in films. She believes that if a film is good, it will succeed, as even films starring established superstars have failed at the box office. “I think the audiences’ taste has evolved and they are looking for something fresh. Our film Godday Godday Chaa is something that will cater to everyone, irrespective of their age. Indians understand these emotions and I am sure they will love watching it, and collectively rejoicing together with the women in our film,” she said.