Sonam Bajwa Raises Temperatures As She Takes Shower In a Sexy Red Backless Dress; Video Goes Viral

Popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has often left her fans gasping for breath through her sexy pictures and videos. She surely knows how to make everyone’s head turn with her jaw-dropping looks. The actress always shares her sexy and hot pictures on social media which in no time go viral on the internet. The actress has once again shared a sizzling video of her which has taken over the internet.

In the video, Sonam is seen wearing a half-sleeve red dress with backless detailing and a plunging neckline. She applied a bold red lip shade to enhance her look but decided to ditch accessories. Her new photoshoot is now setting fire on social media and has left fans to go ‘wow’. Many fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. However, some have also trolled the actress for her bold move. One of the fans wrote, “Motor band kar diya hai maine, paani barbaad mat kro yaar.” Another wrote, “Punjab ki kyliejenner.”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Recently, Sonam also shared pictures in which she was seen chilling on the seaside in a beige sequin outfit. “This evening was surreal so beautifully captured by @aviraj and Believe it or not these pictures are absolutely raw, untouched and unedited. This entire shoot we decided to stick to this approach and I am so glad we chose that," her caption read.

On the work front, Sonam participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012. She started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. She played the leading female role in the 2014 film Punjab 1984 and won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actress in 2020 for Ardab Mutiyaran. She has also appeared in the Tamil romantic comedy Kappal in 2014.

The actress recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi for ‘The Entertainers’ tour in the US. Next, she has ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to the Carry On Jatta 2 and also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla among others.

