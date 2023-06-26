Sonam Kapoor Takes On An Intense Crime Drama In Her Digital Debut, Blind; What We Know

Actor Sonam Kapoor is set to make a comeback with Shome Makhija’s film Blind after a long break. This will be her first film since giving birth to her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August last year. The director recently shared the first look from the film on Instagram, including stills of Sonam. In the caption, Shome gave a glimpse into the world of Blind. The film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising an intriguing story, Blind is set to offer viewers a thrilling cinematic treat.

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over insurmountable challenges. After her performances in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will make a comeback to the movies, albeit on OTT, with this one.

In the first picture that was released back in April, Sonam could be seen holding a gun and practising her aim. She had her hair tied in a neat bun and wore black. The second and third pictures showed her in different situations. In one, she looked angry while looking at someone, and in the other, she seemed shaken as there was a body on the floor right behind her.

Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film with the same title. It revolves around a blind police officer who is on a mission to find a serial killer. The filming of the movie took place in various locations including Glasgow, Scotland and was completed in February 2021.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on July 7, on JioCinema.