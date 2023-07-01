Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja And Vayu Enjoy A Pleasant Outing in Notting Hill London; Check It Out

Sonam Kapoor welcomed a baby boy Vayu last year with her husband Ahuja. Time and again, the proud parents often share glimpses of their little one, the latest being on Father’s Day. However, this time, her sister Rhea Kapoor greeted everyone with some adorable snaps of Sonam and her beau from their London vacation. Needless to say netizens couldn’t stop themselves from gushing.

Posting a photo album on her Instagram handle, Rhea Kapoor perfectly captured their outing at Notting Hill. The first snap in the carousel is of Sonam Kapoor holding baby Vayu in her arms. While we can’t see either Vayu’s face or Anand Ahuja’s face since he seems to be talking to his son, we do see a beaming Sonam Kapoor in her chic black outfit and black sunglasses looking towards the camera. Another picture showed Anand Ahuja carrying Vayu on his shoulders. She captioned her post, “Walking with Vayu (heart emoji)".

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula was among the first celebs to react. She wrote, “Best way to spend 4pm “. Anand Ahuja promptly replied to her, “Today we snuck him out at 11 also! Such a nice day. He had a mini picnic outside for his lunch." Mother Sunita Kapoor spammed the comment section with heart emojis. One of the fans commented, “Awe such an adorable pic". Another one wrote, “Soooo cute “. Someone else said, “Oh that baby boi is so spoiled!!!

Love it!!! “.

On June 9, 2023, Sonam Kapoor turned 38 years old, and Maheep Kapoor shared an unseen picture of Sonam from the hospital room after she had delivered her baby boy, Vayu. Sonam is seen decked up in a floral kaftan and was lying on the hospital bed.

On the work front, Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look has been shared by the makers already. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.