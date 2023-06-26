Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Visit The Iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground With Son Vayu; See Photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often treat fans with cute pictures of their son Vayu. They are enjoying this phase of parenthood to the fullest. And keeping up with the trend once again the couple delighted fans with family outing pictures on Sunday. They visited the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, accompanied by their adorable son.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Anand and Sonam shared a series of pictures in which we can see them holding their son as he manages to stand on his own. Vayu is 10 months old. The first picture shows Anand holding baby Vayu. The next picture shows Sonam sitting next to Anand as he holds Vayu in his arms. Sonam and Anand are twinning in black outfits, while Vayu looks cute in a white printed outfit. All three pictures have been clicked from the back. In his caption, Anand wrote, “Put me in, coach. I’m ready! #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Take a look here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

The pictures quickly gained traction, with fans showering the family with love and appreciation. Netizens couldn’t help but admire the couple creating cherished memories for their little one. Sunita Kapoor commented, “My angel,” along with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja’s mother Priya Ahuja wrote, “Awwwww Lovvvvveeee.”

Recently, Sonam shared pictures with Janhvi Kapoor as they enjoy some time in London. The Mili actress wore a white t-shirt and in contrast, Sonam looked alluring in an orange-coloured outfit. The following slides consisted of pictures of London streets swathed in blue and purplish hues of the dawn, lip-smacking food, and a short mirror selfie with Karan Boolani. She wrote in the caption, “Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight!"

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind. A few days ago, it was reported that Sonam Kapoor will be exclusively managed by the boutique agency YRF Talent. Sonam’s return will begin with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps.