Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are currently in London with their son Vayu. On Wednesday night, the actress shared a series of adorable photos with her Instagram family strolling through the streets of Notting Hill and enjoying the blooming season of spring. In the first photo, Anand Ahuja is seen cradling Vayu, while Sonam can't stop gushing over them. The photos show Vayu wrapped in a white blanket and sporting a matching hoodie and grey cap. The other pictures show the picturesque city adorned with blooming flowers. “Spring is coming,” Sonam Kapoor captioned her along with hashtags “Vayu’s Parents” and “Everyday Phenomenal.”

As soon as the actress shared the post online, friends and fans commented on how adorable the family is. One of the users wrote, “This is so cute.” Another user added, “I need to start hanging out by Notting Hill to see you.” One more user wrote, “The first picture has my heart. It is truly adorable.”

Recently, Anand Ahuja wrote a touching message dedicated to his wife on the occasion of her first Mother's Day. Anand posted an unseen picture on his Instagram account that featured Sonam and Vayu. The photograph captured the actress holding her infant son with love. “I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional /social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it’s really taken me seeing what Sonam Kapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full time mom," a part of his caption read.

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming project is the crime thriller Blind, an official Hindi adaptation of a 2011 Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija, the movie features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in significant roles. The shooting for the film was completed during the pandemic, but its official release date is yet to be announced. The actress' previous appearances were in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor and in a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's Netflix movie AK vs AK in 2020.

