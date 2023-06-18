Sonam Kapoor Calls Anand Ahuja 'Most Incredible Father', Drops His Aww-Dorable Video With Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor melted hearts on Father’s Day as she shared a heartwarming video featuring her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the special day, capturing beautiful moments of fatherhood. Anand Ahuja also shared a photo with his son on social media.

In the heartwarming video, Sonam Kapoor showcased snippets of Anand Ahuja’s loving interactions with Vayu. From playful moments to tender cuddles, the footage captured the beautiful bond they share as father and son. The video was a tribute to Anand’s role as a parent. She calls him the most incredible father. “To the most incredible father in the world…Thank you for being your best self so I can be mine, and thank you for giving Vayu a childhood filled with so much love and adventure… You’re my inspiration and my anchor @anandahuja. Happy Fathers’ Day! Love you the most in the world! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents”. However, the actress later deleted the video.

Take a look at the screenshots here:

Anand Ahuja took to his social handle and shared a photo in which he is helping Vayu to walk. He writes, “you should never quit; and you should never try to explain…” #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents”

Take a look here:

Many other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated this day. Shilpa Shetty also dropped a video featuring Raj Kundra and their children. Bipasha wrote a heartfelt note for Karan Singh Grover.

On June 9, 2023, Sonam Kapoor turned 38 years old, and Maheep Kapoor shared an unseen picture of Sonam from the hospital room after she had delivered her baby boy, Vayu. Sonam is seen decked up in a floral kaftan and was lying on the hospital bed.

On the work front, Sonam will be soon seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look has been shared by the makers already. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.