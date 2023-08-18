Sonam Kapoor Calls Dad Anil Kapoor Her 'Main Motivator’; Says He ‘Set The Benchmark Too High’

Sonam Kapoor who was last seen in Blind will be returning to the big screens after her pregnancy. The actress recently opened up about her father and veteran actress Anil Kapoor. Calling him an inspiration, the actress added that she aspires to be as motivated as her father, who has been working in films for almost 5 decades.

The actress shared, “There is so much to learn from my dad, he is my inspiration, my main motivator. He has been working for almost five decades now and yet, each day he is excited like it is his first day at work! I wish I can always be like him because even I want to work for as long as I can too.”

She further added, “My father has set the benchmark too high for his children as well as fellow actors in the industry with his dedication to the craft, fitness as well as the desire to entertain people for as long as he can. I also want to work and keep doing interesting and diverse work always! Once an actor, always an actor, they say! Being on set is my happy place. Being in front of the camera is pure joy.”

Sonam has two big projects that will go on floors next year which will mark her much-awaited comeback to the cinemas. “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward,” she said.

On a closing note she shared, “I’m scheduling my life in such a way that I can work on two projects year on year and keep being an actor! I think I’m in this headspace and confident to pull this off because I have seen my father do it for so many years, balancing work and family beautifully!.”