Sonam Kapoor Captures Cute Moment Between Anand Ahuja and son Vayu; Mamu Arjun Kapoor Has THIS To Say

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been filled with joy since the arrival of their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August of last year. The couple loves to share adorable glimpses and precious moments of their eight-month-old son on Instagram with their fans. Recently, on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary, Sonam shared a series of pictures, including one that captured a heartwarming moment between Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. On Saturday, Sonam shared another picture, this time, featuring the ‘Ahuja boys’ - Anand Ahuja, his brother Anant Ahuja, and Vayu.

The photo captures Anand holding son Vayu over his head. Vayu can be seen grasping a pink mug while Anand’s brother, Anant, assists him. Anand Ahuja is dressed casually in a black t-shirt and track pants. Vayu looks adorable in a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Sonam captioned the picture: “The Ahuja boyzzzzzzz #everydayphenomenal." Check out the post here:

No sooner had Sonam shared the picture than Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Vayuuuu". Replying to the comment, Sonam wrote that Vayu misses his mamu (uncle) Arjun. “@arjunkapoor misses Arjun Mamu,” she wrote. Anand Ahuja also commented, “Poppa been smooth since days of Underooooos,” and added, “PS @sonamkapoor you know that’s my fave song and that line above used to be my twitter description!”

Last week, Sonam and Anand celebrated their fifth anniversary. Sonam look to Instagram to share a series of pictures and a heartening post that read, “It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!"