Sonam Kapoor Channels Inner Girl Boss In Black Pantsuit As She Gets Papped At Airport; Watch

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again proved her impeccable style as she was spotted at the airport giving us major boss vibes in a stunning black pantsuit. The actress‘s look immediately captured her fans’ attention. The video has been circulating on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Sonam Kapoor can be seen walking toward her car. Her black pantsuit, tailored to perfection, accentuated her slim silhouette. She paired the look with open hair, and minimal makeup. Fans were complimenting her look. One of the fans wrote, “Her fashion stylist deserves an award because no one can imitate her styling.” Another wrote, “Truly, she is the fashion queen of bollywood. PERIOD !!”

Watch the video here:

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were among the notable attendees at the Wimbledon finals. Even Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their mother Dr Madhu Chopra were spotted at the event. For the match, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were dressed to the nines. Sonam, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, was seen in a fully checkered trench by Burberry. She paired her outfit with black heels, stockings and sunglasses for a royal look. Keeping her hair tied into a sleek bun, Sonam Kapoor carried a stylish black handbag to complete her look. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a formal suit for the thrilling match.

On the work front, Sonam was recently seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The first look has been shared by the makers already. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK.

Blind isn’t the spiffiest crime thriller. It has its own flaws. It’s gory, gloomy and grim. But you can give it a chance for Elsa, the most gorgeous brown Labrador. She brings about the sweetest respite in this cold tale of human spirit and vengeance.