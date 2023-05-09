Sonam Kapoor Gifts Hubby Anand Ahuja Watch Worth Over 4 Lakh; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja on Monday celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, both took to their social accounts and shared a series of pictures featuring their courtship to marriage journey. Their Instagram stories are filled with glimpses of celebration and wishes. In between that Anand also shared a picture of what his darling wife gifted to him.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Anand showed actress gifted him a stunning Swiss-made watch and wrote “Anniversary Gift from my @sonamkapoor.” Well, this was not the only post, he has shared a lot of posts to wish his wife. Among them, there is also a cute video of Sonam playing with their son Vayu and he writes, “My Instagram was anyways Sonam & Sneakers, now it’s Sonam, Sneakers and Son. #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal Happy Anniversary @sonamkapoor.”

Take a look at the picture and post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Anand has penned a long note for Sonam and wrote, “Soulmates…… somewhere between ages 3 and 30, I questioned the idea of soulmates; and then, through a series of hilarious events involving our lovely friends and family; sneakers and snapchat, we started talking. We spoke for hours at a time for months before meeting for a walk in Hyde Park in London. On that day, 7 years ago to the day today, I told you that we will have a home and a family together. Everyday I’m grateful that I was blessed to be put together with my soulmate and I realize that not everyone is as lucky. We say #everydayphenomenal as a form of gratitude that we met each other and now that we are blessed with our baby, Vayu. Everyday you bring us to our most idealistic selves - child like wonder and endless gratitude. I love you so much it’s inexplicable. Happy Anniversary! @sonamkapoor.”

Reacting to the post, Sonam wrote, “I love you , my crazy wonderful kind husband.” Anil Kapoor also congratulated them. Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed son Vayu in August last year.

