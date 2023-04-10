CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveSamantha Ruth PrabhuNeetu KapoorBTSParineeti Chopra Raghav Chadha
Home » Movies » Sonam Kapoor Gives Tour of Her Massive Sasural; Take A Look At Her Grand Chandelier, Spacious Rooms
1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor Gives Tour of Her Massive Sasural; Take A Look At Her Grand Chandelier, Spacious Rooms

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 21:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Sonam Kapoor welcomes Vayu to their Delhi home

Sonam Kapoor welcomes Vayu to their Delhi home

Sonam Kapoor's baby son Vayu received a warm welcome from her in-laws in New Delhi. Actress gives a glimpse of her massive Delhi home.

Sonam Kapoor recently made her way to her in-laws’ house in Delhi with her baby son Vayu. She took to Instagram to reveal that it was her son Vayu’s first visit to the house and they were joined by her husband Anand Ahuja and her parents-in-law. Sharing details about Vayu’s first visit, Sonam shared photos of her luxurious Delhi house.

“Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonder ful team of professionals! (sic)" she wrote while sharing pictures of a massive hall featuring a grand chandelier, a see-through ceiling, a spacious hall, and more.

Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya also expressed her excitement about meeting her grandson Vayu. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Loving every moment with Vayu. Can’t thank God enough, Full of Gratitude & Love.”

RELATED NEWS

Sonam gave birth to Vayu back in 2022. On the work front, she will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. Speaking about the project, Sonam had earlier told PTI, “Honestly, It’s been a nice break. I’ve been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I did a film right before I got pregnant, now it’s releasing. I’m dying to get back on set because that’s what I’ve done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) is the creative producer. It’s a thriller and I’m excited for people to see it.”

Blind is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak as pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The movie has been shot in Glasgow.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Sonam Kapoor
first published:April 10, 2023, 21:27 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 21:27 IST