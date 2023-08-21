Sonam Kapoor Holds Vayu Close As She Shares Glimpses From His First Birthday Celebration; Photos

Sonam Kapoor welcomed a baby boy Vayu last year with her husband Ahuja. Time and again, the proud parents often share glimpses of their little one, the latest being on Father’s Day. As Vayu turned 1 yesterday, the doting mother penned a heartfelt note for him in which she expressed her gratitude to the universe for giving her the opportunity to embrace motherhood.

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from Vayu’s first birthday celebration. The slides consisted of photographs featuring Sonam Kapoor, in an exquisite Indian outfit holding Vayu with a smile plastered across her face, a family group picture with her in-laws and Anil Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, snaps of birthday decorations and Ganesha idols and much more. She penned the caption, " Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. @feathertreebyaviraj @aviraj ."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knots

in May 2018 in Mumbai after dating for a few years. The actress had gone public about her pregnancy in March when she shared pictures with her beau from a maternity photoshoot. The adorable couple announced the arrival of their baby boy through an endearing note on their social media handles which read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed…”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK. Sonam Kapoor also attended the King Charles’s coronation. The event was truly a star-studded event as many big names marked their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sonam Kapoor also got to deliver a speech that found its way to the Internet.