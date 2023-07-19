Sonam Kapoor IGNORES Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda in Viral Video? Internet Believe So; Watch

Sonam Kapoor has the internet believing that she ignored Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda at a recent event. A social media user came across a video from the NMACC launch, which took place at the end of March and first week of April in Mumbai, which featured Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. In the video, Shweta and Navya were seen walking down the red carpet and posing for the cameras before Sonam joined them.

The cameras shifted focus and the photographers clicked the trio together. The social media user claimed to have noticed that Sonam did not greet Shweta nor Navya and was cold to them. “Just curious why is Sonam ignoring Naveli and Shweta Bachchan?" the user’s caption wrote.

A few users took to the thread and shared their reactions. “No f**ks were given by Sonam 😂," a user wrote. “Lol, Sonam is so focused on her photo-op. A true Diva 😈" added another. “Umm anyone else dying of the awkwardness??" a third comment read.

On the work front, Sonam was recently made her comeback with the film, Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The film released on July 7 and received mixed reviews.

News18’s review of the film reads: “Blind has a novel-like vibe to it. An element of coldness, uncertainty and discomfort looms large over the narrative. The makers make use of lots of grey to convey the gloomy mood and tone of the story and Gia’s (Sonam Kapoor) dejected and miserable state of mind."

“Sonam diligently slips under the skin of Gia, a blind ex-cop. She sheds off all the sheen and glamour and plays the part earnestly," the review added. “She manages to bring a subtle charm to her character even as Gia struggles and craves for an easier way of life. Though some of the emotionally intense scenes doesn’t quite see her hitting the right notes, Blind will remain her most impactful and impressionable performance after Raanjhanaa. It might also just be the beginning of a new chapter for the actor," the review mentioned.