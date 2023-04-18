Sonam Kapoor Is Still Breastfeeding Son Vayu, Not 'Pushing' Herself To Lose Baby Weight

It’s been almost 7 months since Sonam Kapoor welcomed her baby boy Vayu with her husband Anand Ahuja. Time and again, the actress has given glimpses of the little one. Now in a new interview, the actress opened up on her life post pregnancy, embracing motherhood and how she’s been taking care of her son Vayu.

While speaking with Grazia, the Neerja actress shared, “It’s hard work but I don’t feel like that. Quite frankly, besides the sleep bit, everything else is lovely. There is of course, constant worry and questioning yourself – are you a good mom, are you doing it right, why is he sleeping this way, why is he not eating.”

Sonam shared how her mom takes care of Vayu when she’s tired and added, “But I’m fortunate to have help. My mother would get up in the night when I just couldn’t – sometimes you’re just so tired. I’ve tried to be as relaxed as possible – closing my eyes and listening to music when I couldn’t sleep.”

The actress also revealed that she is still breastfeeding her baby and mentioned that she is not worried about losing baby weight. She explained that she is not pressurising herself to be back in the shape she was in before her pregnancy.

“When you’re pregnant, you’re meant to be certain size and fine with it – but after you deliver the baby, your body remains the same for a long time.” Expectations have been unreal and often unkind, she says. “You look at yourself in all these videos which are super unflattering and taken on the phone – and you’re wondering to yourself – ‘am I really looking like that’?” she said.

“I’m not scared of anything in that sense, ageing or anything else – but I just don’t feel like myself. I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales,” the actress added.

Sonam gave birth to Vayu back in 2022. On the work front, she will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. Speaking about the project, Sonam earlier told PTI, “Honestly, It’s been a nice break. I’ve been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I did a film right before I got pregnant, now it’s releasing. I’m dying to get back on set because that’s what I’ve done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) is the creative producer. It’s a thriller and I’m excited for people to see it.”

According to reports, Blind is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller of the same name. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The movie has been shot in Glasgow.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here