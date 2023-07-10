Sonam Kapoor Looks Angelic In White As She Wears Sister Rhea Kapoor's Dress; Check It Out

Sonam Kapoor has been going places with her latest outing Blind, an edge-of-the-seat thriller in which she played a blind cop. Besides this, the actress has been enjoying her time in London along with her sister Rhea Kapoor who has not left any stone unturned to drop glimpses from their vacation. Maintaining that trajectory, Rhea dropped a cool carousel in which Sonam had worn Rhea’s outfit.

The same was also shared by Sonam on her Instagram handle.

On Sunday, Sonam blessed her Instagram feed with sunkissed pictures of herself draped in an elegant white dress with a ruffled bottom ruffles and a tied collar that blended seamlessly with the lush green background. She struck various poses in a garden and flaunted her ‘ethereal’ look fit for a summer soireé. She wrote in the caption,"Summer ethereal white,for a dance party…Wearing my sisters dress, styled by her."

Soon after, her post went abuzz with compliments and comments pouring in from all sides. One of them wrote,"So Preety Angel !" Another one commented, “Fashion queen ❤️❤️❤️!" Someone else said, “A literal angel !" A fan also stated,

“Oh My God!! Just lookkk at you!!!" There was a flurry of comments praising the actress for her immaculate fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor shared the same pictures on her timeline but with a different caption. She wrote,"Like a swan.Sharing dresses since 1987 with @sonamkapoor."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK. Sonam Kapoor also attended the King Charles’s coronation. The event was truly a star-studded event as many big names marked their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sonam Kapoor also got to deliver a speech that found its way to the Internet.