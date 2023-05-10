Sonam Kapoor Reacts After Blogger Defends Her Coronation Gown, Dad Anil Kapoor Showers Love

Sonam Kapoor recently made heads turn and created history by gracing the Coronation Concert stage held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The actress was dressed in a custom design gown co-created by Indian couturier Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. Her look garnered mixed responses from the netizens.

Many trolled her saying that the print of the dress looked like a bedsheet. Now a blogger took to Instagram and explained about the print in an elaborate post and even schooled the ones who slammed her look.

A part of the post written by fashion blogger Aamir Ali Shah read, “Read a comment below this photo of Sonam Kapoor saying what’s extraordinary in this. It looks like a bedsheet. Well the thing is these ‘chintz’ prints now commonly used for bed sheets, curtains and upholstery originated as cheent along the Coromandel coast of India. (Cheent in hindi meaning spotted). Once highly prized the world over, chintz helped revolutionise fashion and design globally.”

He further explained that Sonam wearing the gown at the coronation was a ‘full circle moment’. Lots of lawn brands use these prints today in Pakistan, many not having an iota of knowledge about this fabric’s unique history Now with Sonam Kapoor wearing it, ‘it is indeed a full circle moment’ quoting Deepthi Sasidharan (@lampglow) and Susan Thomas (@afsarnama) here from across the border. A fabric which became dispossessed from the natives, is here being reclaimed and recontextualized.”

Sonam then acknowledged the post and responded saying, “Thank you for getting the whole point of this. Anamika designed the print,” in the comments’ section.

Earlier, Sonam’s dad and veteran actor Anil Kapoor also applauded her, with a heartwarming post on Instagram. He wrote, ‘Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it. It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony and creativity. As a father, and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation. @sonamkapoor’.

Sonam also took to the comments’ section and replied, ‘Love you so much! My biggest cheerleader.’

Meanwhile on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Blind.

