Sonam Kapoor Reacts As Mommy Sunita Kapoor Calls Grandson Vayu Her ‘Biggest Blessing'

Sonam Kapoor’s baby boy Vayu recently celebrated his first birthday. The actress welcomed the bundle of sunshine last year with hubby Anand Ahuja. Now Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor has penned a heartwarming note expressing her joy on becoming a grandmother on Vayu’s first birthday.

Sharing a bundle of happy moments with her grandson, Sunita wrote, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms , I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel ❤️❤️❤️ Love you , love you and love you even more ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this week, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from Vayu’s first birthday celebration. The slides consisted of photographs featuring Sonam Kapoor, in an exquisite Indian outfit holding Vayu with a smile plastered across her face, a family group picture with her in-laws and Anil Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, snaps of birthday decorations and Ganesha idols and much more.

She penned the caption, " Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. @feathertreebyaviraj @aviraj .”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in a film titled Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The actress shot the film during the pandemic in the UK. Sonam Kapoor also attended the King Charles’s coronation. The event was truly a star-studded event as many big names marked their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger also joined the coronation ceremony at Windsor Castle. Sonam Kapoor also got to deliver a speech that found its way to the Internet.