Sonam Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note on 'Small Minds' After Rana Daggubati's Apology

Sonam Kapoor shared a cryptic post just a day after Rana Daggubati issued an apology to her. Rana Daggubati recently claimed that “a big big Hindi cinema heroine” wasted Dulquer Salmaan’s time on set on a movie they were working on. He claimed that time was wasted because she was engaged on a call with her London-based partner. Many assumed it was Sonam but Rana issued an apology on Tuesday and cleared the air.

On Tuesday evening, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt about ‘small minds’ along with a comment. “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss event, great minds discuss ideas,” the quote read. She shared the post and wrote, “Just a little something I’d like some people to know. Especially when discussing things about people that are made up (sic).”

On Monday, Pinkvilla quoted Rana speaking about his bond with Dulquer and said, “I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set. Despite the disruptions caused by the situation, Dulquer remained patient and understanding, defusing tension and maintaining a harmonious environment.”

After the statement blew up, Rana took to Twitter and issued an apology. “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding. (sic)," he wrote.