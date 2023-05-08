Sonam Kapoor Showers Anniversary Love On Anand Ahuja, Says ‘Every Day I Thank My Stars’

Sonam Kapoor has been married to Anand Ahuja for seven years ago and the couple has been going strong ever since. Their adorable display of affection, for each other on social media wins the internet. As the couple celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary, Sonam shared a bundle of fondest moments with Anand and also penned a heartwarming note to make him feel special.

From the lovebirds being goofy together, candidly posing to bringing up Vayu, Sonam took a trip down memory lane. Her note read, “It’s our Anniversary! Every day I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal! 💫 #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents @anandahuja.”

Sonam recently made heads turn and created history by gracing the Coronation Concert stage held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The actress was dressed in a custom design co-created by Indian couturier Anamika Khanna and UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

She took to instagram to share a series of images of her posing in the dress along with a heartfelt caption, it said: “Historic moments call for fashion moments. I’m honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I’m lucky to call home.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. According to reports, Blind, is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The movie has been shot in Glasgow.

