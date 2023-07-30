Sonam Kapoor Wishes Husband Anand Ahuja With a Heartfelt Note And Precious Moments For His Birthday

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. Time and again their adorable display of affection for each other, wins the internet. As Anand Ahuja celebrates his birthday today, Sonam shared a bundle of happy moments with him and also penned a heartfelt note for him.

The note read, “Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive wonderful man. Everyone realises how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja . Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more. #everydayphenomenal”.

The photos featured precious moments of the couple. Right from Sonam capturing moments of their son Vayu bonding with Anand to sharing hugs and kisses, the photo dump speaks volumes about the bond that the couple shares with one another.

Have a look at the photos:

Anand on seeing the birthday post wrote, “@sonamkapoor - thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way, for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves! ❤️.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu on August 20, last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller. The movie also star Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey and Vinay Pathak in pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. She shot the film in Glasgow.

Sonam reportedly has two films lined up that are set to go on floors next year, one of them being Veere Di Wedding 2. The original cast of the film also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.