Song Hye-kyo And Han So-Hee BREAK Hearts As They Turn Down The Price Of Confession

Korean Drama fans have been holding their breath for the much-anticipated drama The Price of Confession. But it has now faced a major setback as leading actresses Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee will no longer be part of the project. News1 reported that both actresses, along with director Shim Na-Yeon, have decided not to proceed with the drama after extensive discussions. The Price of Confession was set to showcase the captivating tale of two women entangled in a murder case, and the casting of Song Hye-Kyo and Han So-Hee as the leads generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Song Hye-Kyo, who recently impressed viewers with her remarkable performance in the Netflix drama The Glory was poised to continue her successful career trajectory by taking on a genre-defying role. Yet her agency, UAA, told My Daily that they are “confirming" that Song Hye-Kyo would no longer be appearing in The Price of Confession.

Han So-Hee, known for her stellar performances in My Name and Nevertheless had been gaining recognition for her talent and massive success and fan following. The opportunity to witness the collaboration of these two talented actresses further heightened expectations for the upcoming project. However, her agency, 9Ato Entertainment, also reported, “We are checking. It is difficult to give an accurate answer right now," regarding the news of her exit from the upcoming project, reported My Daily.

The decision not to proceed with the drama came after extensive discussions between the main actors, the production team, and the actresses themselves. Although Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee were initially positive about the project and showed support for each other through social media, differences arose during the negotiation process, leading to their withdrawal from the drama.

Furthermore, acclaimed director Shim Na-Yeon, known for her work on The Host, was also offered the opportunity to direct The Price of Confession but ultimately decided not to join the production.

With the departure of the main actors and potential director, the production now faces the challenge of reimagining the drama. Details regarding the future direction of the Korean drama remain undisclosed, leaving fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipating the next steps.

The unexpected turn of events surrounding The Price of Confession has undoubtedly left many disappointed, particularly as it had promised a highly anticipated reunion between director Lee Eung-bok and actress Song Hye-Kyo, who previously collaborated on the hit series Descendants of the Sun.