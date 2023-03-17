Song Hye-kyo And Han So-hee Spark Collab Rumours With Their Sweet Instagram Interactions

When two stunning actresses like Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee engage in some adorable Instagram interactions, fans are bound to notice. The South Korean stars, both popular in their own rights, have never starred in the same project together. Well, it seems like everything is about to change.

The two are reportedly going to appear in an upcoming drama titled The Price of Confession. They have been in talks about appearing in the show since last August. Given their latest Instagram interactions, it seems like something is brewing after all. On Thursday, the My Name star shared a black and white snap of herself on her Instagram Story. Standing right against a mirror, the actress tagged Hye Kyo, exciting fans with the possibility of a collaboration.

Song Hye Kyo, most famous for her lead role in Descendants of the Sun, shared the Instagram story on her handle. She even drew a white heart around Han So Hee’s Instagram handle and it no one could have imagined the interaction could be sweeter. Yet it is.

Hye Kyo has recently starred in the Netflix Thriller The Glory and shared a set of snaps of herself from the series. Needless to say, the actress looked stunning in the behind-the-scenes stills from the series that is gaining traction on the streaming platform these days. Sporting a short hair look, Song Hye Kyo embodied the role of Moon Dong-Eun, a homeroom teacher perfectly. Turns out it is not just the fans who are excited about her character in the popular show. Commenting on her post with several fans, but the comment that stood out the most was from Han So Hee. She wrote, “Now it’s mine…”

Meanwhile, AllKpop reported The Price of Confession will take fans on a journey of two women who will become involved in a murder. If they agree, Song Hye Kyo will play the role of Ahn Yoon Soo, an art teacher. Han So Hee will be seen in the role of Mo Eun. Hye Kyo will capture the essence of her character whose life is flipped upside down after she is involved in this felony and So Hee will bring to the table a mysterious character with anti-social tendencies.

Han So Hee has been previously seen in multiple hit Netflix series including My Name and Nevertheless. She has made a name for herself as a versatile actress among fans.

