Song Joong-Ki On His Cannes Debut And Fatherhood: 'Need To Finish And Return To My Wife'

Korean actor Song Joong-Ki wishes to remain grounded ahead of his Cannes debut and at the verge of embracing fatherhood. The actor’s upcoming film Hopeless is being exhibited and screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and the star is gearing up to make his first-ever appearance on the red carpet of the French Riviera. Song Joong-Ki feels nothing but blessed about achieving milestone moments in his professional career as well as personal life. During a recent media interaction, the Korean star shared he wants to wrap up his commitments at Cannes to return to his wife.

Song Joong-Ki said this year has blessed him with a plethora of good news and now the addition of his Cannes debut has only elevated his happiness. “A lot of good things are going to happen this year. I’m really excited about Cannes but right now I’m focused on the baby being born. I have to finish the Cannes (schedule) fast and return to my wife," he told All Kpop. The actor is aiming to maintain a positive mindset throughout living these grateful days of his life. He explains his feelings thankful for all the recent optimistic developments.

“I’ve been privileged with some extraordinary news in my life recently, and now, here I am in Cannes. It feels like a wave of wonderful things is washing over me all at once, and I’m consciously trying to stay grounded, embracing the excitement without letting it overwhelm me,” he added.

It was in the month of January when the actor officially broke the news of marrying British actor Katy Louise Saunders and that they were expecting a child together. Recently, photographs of Katy flaunting her baby bump took social media by storm. The actor was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-actor Song Hey-Kyo. Two years later the duo made headlines for the brusque dissolution of their union.

Meanwhile, in the film, Hopeless helmed by director Kim Chang-hoon, Song Joong-Ki essays the role of the leader of a criminal organization who helps a youngster escape the wrath of his abusive stepfather. The duo team up to escape their hellish life, but the only way left to do that is by becoming a part of it.