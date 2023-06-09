Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani’s Reception: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Others Attend

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, exchanged vows with her long-time partner Ashesh Sajnani on June 7. The couple commemorated their special day with a beautiful Anand Karaj ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones and a select group of close friends. Following the intimate wedding celebrations, Sonnalli and Ashesh organised a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai, inviting their industry friends and colleagues to partake in their joyous union.

In attendance were Bollywood’s prominent names including Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, and Sonnalli’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. Cameras went cricket-click as soon as Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa arrived at the venue. Rajkummar Rao opted for semi-formal attire, while his ladylove Patralekhaa stole the spotlight in a beautiful traditional saree, radiating elegance. Next came, Nushrratt Bharuccha all dressed up in a stunning black lehenga. Before making her way inside the venue, the actress gracefully posed for the shutterbugs, capturing memorable moments.

Varun Sharma was also seen attending Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani’s wedding reception. Varun Sharma chose a semi-formal ensemble for the occasion, combining a black t-shirt layered with a brown coat and complementing it with white trousers. Additionally, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan made a captivating entrance, arriving hand-in-hand at the venue.

Love, laughter, and a lifetime of togetherness filled the air as Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani embarked on their journey as a married couple. On the special occasion, the newlyweds were seen complementing each other. While Ashesh Sajnani was seen donning a sherwani, his wife Sonnalli Seygall grabbed the eyeballs in a breathtaking silver lehenga. Surrounded by friends and family, Sonnalli and Ashesh created a picture-perfect moment that will be etched in their hearts forever.

Earlier, Sonnalli Seygall delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing enchanting snapshots from her wedding ceremony. Accompanied by the heartfelt caption “Sabr & Shukr," she unveiled the first image, featuring herself and Ashesh seated together during the auspicious event. Another captivating picture showcased the intricate details of Sonnalli’s mehendi and the exquisite kaleeras adorning her wrists. In case you missed it, check it out here:

According to reports, Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani, who is a hotelier by profession, have been together for the past five years.

Sonnalli Seygall marked her entry into the Bollywood industry in 2011 with the highly successful romantic comedy, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Over the years, she went on to portray significant characters in numerous popular films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Wedding Pulav, Jai Mummy Di, and several others.