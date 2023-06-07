Sonnalli Seygall On Marrying Ashesh L Sajnani In An Intimate Ceremony: 'It's What Our Mothers Wanted'

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in the film Pyaar ka Punchnama, got married to her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani today. Many celebrities, including Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi, have arrived at the wedding venue for her special day. The first photos of the bride-to-be have gone viral already. Sonnalli sports a pink, sequinned wedding trousseau for her big day. The bride arrived for her special day under a beautiful floral canopy, accompanied by her pet dog (who was twinning in pink) and close friends and family. The actress married her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani.

After the ceremony, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Sonnalli shared that they were both certain about having an intimate wedding, surrounded by the people they love. “Ashesh and I were very sure about having a very simple wedding with people who mean something to us. It’s a very private moment for us. It is what both our mothers wanted and we feel glad that we could do it for them. We really look forward to exploring this new phase of our life together,” she said.

She took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from the wedding and captioned it, “Sabr & Shukr".

Sonnalli Seygall rose to fame with her role in Luv Ranjan’s 2011 hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Divyenndu, and Raayo S Bakhirta. She later starred in movies like Wedding Pullav, the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters and Jai Mummy Di, among others. Sonnalli also featured in web shows like Illegal - Justice, Out of Order and Anamika. That apart, she starred in many music videos, including Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi and Ishq Da Rog.

According to sources, the couple had been dating each other for almost four-five years. They kept their relationship under wraps as both didn’t want the limelight to be on their affair.