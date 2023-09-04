Sonu Gowda's Maldives Pics Will Make You Plan Your Next Vacation Right Away

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT fame Sonu Gowda continues to share stunning snapshots from her vacation in the picturesque Maldives. The actress is very active on social media, offering fans glimpses into both her professional and personal life.

In her latest Instagram post, Sonu Gowda turned up the heat by donning a black bikini, confidently posing against the backdrop of the crystal-clear Maldivian sea. With her sun-kissed skin and beach-ready attire, the actress exuded an aura of relaxation and serenity. Some photos show the actress outstretching her arms and enjoying the serenity. One of her photos captured the actress posing on a sun lounger. The actress captioned her photos with a simple message: “Maldives, Self Love."

Soon after Sonu shared her photos, fans of the actress inundated the comment section with love and admiration. One user wrote, “Wow, Angel," while another commented, “Looking beautiful." A fan’s comment simply read, “Super." “Wow your face is full of happiness,” wrote another user, while numerous others expressed their love with heart and fire emojis.

The actress also treated her fans to a captivating video from her vacation. In the video, Sonu was seen rocking a striking red bikini top, perfectly complemented by an olive bikini bottom. With confidence in her stride, she posed boldly for the camera, adding another layer of glamour to her Maldives getaway.

Sonu Gowda has made a name for herself in the film industry with notable works like Gultoo, Best Actor, Yuvarathnaa, and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu. She has also worked in films such as Half Mentlu, Enga Kaatula Mazhai, Amara, Sivappu Mazhai, Drishya 2, and Narathan. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Inthi Ninna Preethiya.

Sonu Gowda has an exciting lineup of projects in her kitty. She is set to grace the silver screen in K.S. Nandeesh’s upcoming film Godhraa, alongside Shraddha Srinath, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N. Additionally, she will be captivating audiences in Kantha Kannalli’s thriller film Shabdha, where she will be seen alongside Atul Kulkarni, Meghana Raj, and Rajesh Nataranga.

Meanwhile, her sister Neha Gowda has also carved a niche for herself in the Telugu television industry, gaining fame for her roles in shows like Swathi Chinukulu, Lakshmi Baramma, and Kalyana Parisu.