Sonu Nigam Delivers A Jam-Packed Concert In Wembley, Maniesh Paul Calls It Amazing

Popular singer Sonu Nigam performed at Wembley on 31st March and left the packed stadium mesmerised with his energy and electrifying performance. The legendary singer performed in front of 8500 people present at the iconic venue and as per source’s accounts the show was a roller coaster ride of emotions leaving the sea of people in attendance, in awe.

“Sonu Nigam has been performing in UK over the last thirty years and has consistently managed to captivate the fan’s imagination with his unparalleled shows. The show at Wembley was truly special in so many ways and The security was having a tough time managing the hordes of people in attendance. One of the highlights of the show was Sonu’s tribute to Lata ji, it was a beautiful and surreal moment that people were fortunate to witness live. Apart from that, the crowds we cheering, singing along and dancing throughout the concert and UK hasn’t seen such a response to any visiting artist in a long long time.” says a source who was present at the concert.

The source also added, “Interestingly , actor Maniesh Paul also attended the concert. Being an ardent Sonu fan, Manish was seen having a good time at the concert. The actor said he couldn’t believe the hard work and effort that Sonu puts behind his performances even after so many years in the business.”

Maniesh Paul later posted an appreciation post on Instagram account, where he wrote “This Man is ! Attended Sonu Nigam LIVE last night in London!! It was a full house, had a blast! This man sang for 3.5 hours and the audience sang all the songs with him!!What an amazing show!! Love you Sonu Ji".

Earlier this year, Sonu Nigam and his team were recently in the midst of a scuffle regarding a selfie from a fan during the final moments of his act at an event, which was lauded by bystanders and netizens who praised the singer for not scurrying away but confronting the perpetrators.

Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur recently when MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar allegedly attacked him and his team over a selfie. Sonu’s guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan along with his bodyguard had sustained some injuries.

