Sonu Nigam Ends War With Bhushan Kumar After 3 Years, Rings In His Birthday With Him; Watch Video

Singer Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar have ended their fight and renewed their friendship. The popular playback singer and the T-Series head got into an ugly spat in 2020. Sonu made claims about music “mafia” in the country, leaving internet to think that he was talking about Bhushan. While Bhushan remained tight-lipped, his wife Divya Khosla Kumar had strongly reacted to the claims. However, it seems that Sonu and Bhushan have let bygones be bygones. The singer was seen ringing in his 50th birthday with Bhushan and a few other members of the industry on Saturday night.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sonu was seen greeting Bhushan at the birthday bash. The duo exchanged greetings before they joined others at the bash. Sonu was seen cutting a massive cake while Bhushan stood beside him. The singer also opened a bottle of champagne and treated his fellow singers and musicians at the party. Watch the video below:

Sonu and Bhushan were spotted together just a few days after Hindustan Times reported that they have burried the hatchet. A source told the publication that the duo resolved their issues last year. “Aamir Khan wanted only Sonu to sing a song (Main Ki Karaan) for Laal Singh Chaddha, the music for which was owned by T-Series. Bhushan extended an olive branch, and they mutually decided to meet and talk things out. At the end of it, they decided to let bygones be bygones. That also led to Sonu agreeing to collaborate on Shehzada, a film co-produced by Kumar and music composed by Pritam. He sang the title track. And things are all fine now. In fact, Adipurush, Bhushan’s most ambitious film, had a song sung by him too. Sonu also happily consented to be in the Jai Shri Ram cover along with other singers," the insider said.

What happened between Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar?

In 2020, Sonu Nigam opened up about the ‘music mafia’ in the Bollywood industry. While he did not mention a name, many believed that he was referring to Bhushan Kumar. Shortly after, many musicians reacted to Sonu’s claims about nepotism and that did not go down well with the singer.

He claimed that the reactions was a part of a ‘press release’ and added, “You have messed with the wrong person.” While he made a few digs, Bhushan remained tight-lipped. Instead, his wife, Divya Khosla Kumar lashed out at Sonu, accusing him of having connections in the underworld and that he owed his career to Bhushan’s late father, Gulshan Kumar.