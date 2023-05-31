Sonu Nigam Recorded Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin Song In 45 Minutes At 2 am: Ajay-Atul

Musical duo and brothers Ajay Ashok Gogavale and Atul Ashok Gogavale, also referred to as Ajay-Atul, have created their own identity in the film industry. The duo has delivered some masterpieces both in the Marathi film industry and Bollywood. They got immense fame especially after their songs from Agneepath (2012) became an instant hit. One of the songs, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin topped the charts the day it was released.

The movie was a remake of Mukul Anand’s Agneepath (1990) starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. Karan Malhotra’s remake starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor. Sonu Nigam sang the soulful Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin and left everyone mesmerised. But the singer had to work hard for this. Reportedly, he recorded the song in just 45 minutes and left the composer duo awestruck and speechless.

In an episode of Indian Idol, Ajay-Atul narrated the background story of recording the song. Atul said that the song was initially sung by two different singers who were rejected. Then Sonu Nigam came in and they wanted to go ahead with him. Atul revealed that at 2 am when they were tired of sitting and recording, he got a call from Sonu Nigam, who wanted to record the song right away. Atul said that they were very stressed and tired and did not agree to record that night. So, the singer called Ajay but he did not pick up the call.

Atul further said that after a while they heard the door of Yash Raj Studio being opened and someone was singing this song outside. When they went outside, they saw Sonu Nigam sitting and rehearsing the song. Atul praised his command over the song and said that the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer came out just 45 minutes after recording Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin song.

Ajay-Atul gained fame after the song Morya Morya from the movie Uladhaal became a hit. They also composed the songs for the Marathi movie Natarang and Sairat, among many others. The duo also gave music for Bollywood movies like Singham, Bol Bachchan, Tumbbad, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero.