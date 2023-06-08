Sonu Sood Launches Helpline To Help Odisha Train Accident Victims

The recent devastating train disaster in Odisha resulted in the death of 288 and around 1100 injuries, causing immense grief. Amid this tragedy, actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a saviour, offering hope to the affected families. Sonu and his team have taken proactive measures to support the victims and their families, as showcased in a heartfelt video shared online.

Sonu’s dedicated staff is diligently working to identify employment opportunities for the affected families. To establish effective communication and reach out to these families, Sonu has established a special helpline. He urges those impacted to send an SMS to the number 9967567520, enabling his team to promptly respond and provide assistance in rebuilding the shattered lives caused by this tragedy.

Sonu Sood emphasises the importance of education in aiding individuals to rebuild their shattered lives. He has committed to support the education of the affected children, ensuring that this tragic incident does not dampen their aspirations and dreams.

Through his compassionate efforts, Sonu Sood aims to help the families devastated by the Odisha railway disaster regain stability and resilience. By restoring hope and bringing back smiles, he strives to transform their lives for the better.

Sonu Sood has urged political parties to refrain from engaging in a blame game and has appealed to the government to establish a relief fund for the victims. He highlights that while many of us express grief through tweets and demonstrations of sorrow, we often become preoccupied with our own lives afterwards. Sonu questions the fate of those individuals who had left their homes to earn a livelihood in another city.

Sonu Sood expressed his concern by stating that although compensations will be provided, they will eventually be exhausted within a few months. He asks us to imagine the plight of individuals who have lost a limb or suffered a severe injury, wondering if they will ever be able to resume work. These individuals are often the primary breadwinners for their families.