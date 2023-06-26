Sonu Sood Raises the Heat with his Shirtless Workout Video; Watch

Sonu Sood has once again grabbed the attention of his fans with his shirtless workout video. The clip showcases Sonu‘s dedication to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. In no time it went viral on social media. Well, looks like the actor is preparing himself for his next film Fateh.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor can be seen running in Kaza, Himachal Pradesh. In the viral video, Sonu Sood can be seen showcasing his chiseled physique. He captioned it as ‘Stadiums are for Spectators, Runners have Nature.” The video quickly garnered attention across social media platforms, leaving fans in awe of Sonu’s impressive fitness regime. Many expressed admiration for his well-defined muscles. One of the fans wrote, “Hotness overloaded.” Another wrote, “Real Life hero ke liye dil se like to bnta he.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Recently, Sonu Sood took to Twitter to host an Ask Me Anything session with his fans. One fan asked him about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Sonu and Shah Rukh have worked together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The 2014 release also starred Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah. Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote, “Sir, How was your experience working with SRK? Can we expect a movie together again?" Sonu, who seemed psyched at the idea, replied, “Srk is the best. Find a good script for us साथ चलते हैं सुनाने (Let’s go and narrate the script together)."

Recently, the philanthropist-actor came forward to extend a helping hand to those affected by the devastating train disaster in Odisha resulted in the death of 288 and around 1100 injuries. Sonu’s dedicated staff is working to identify employment opportunities for the affected families. On the work front, Sonu will be next seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Fateh.