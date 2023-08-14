Sonu Sood Talks About Struggle While Filming Before Lockdown, Says 'Yeh Duniya Ke Liye Itna Struggle?'

In the latest episode of MTV Roadies, the contestants lauded Sonu Sood for helping people during the Covid-19-induced lockdown. One of the contestants told the actor that he is an inspiration for many people, and asked him about where draws his inspiration from. Sonu shared that after the lockdown, he realized that his world was very small. He called helping people the most important role in his life.

Sonu Sood said, “Maine life ke do phases dekhe hain. Ek toh bohot filme ki, 100 filme kar chuka hoon alag bhasha main. Aur phir, main Prithviraj shoot kar raha tha, set tha badi taam-jhaam. Phir lockdown ke andar voh picture ruk gayi. Jab main set pe wapas gaya lockdown ke baad toh duniya choti lagne lagi. Mujhe laga ki yeh duniya thi jiske liye main itna struggle karta tha? Inn banners ke saath kaam karna hai, yeh role karna hai, yeh character karna hai. (I have seen two phases in life. One, where I did about 100 films in different languages. Then, I was shooting for Prithviraj on an elaborate set. The filming stopped because of the lockdown. When I returned to the set after the lockdown was lifted, the world seemed smaller. I thought is this the world that I had been struggling for, wanting to work with certain banners, doing certain roles, playing certain characters?)"

He added, “Yeh toh meri choti si duniya hai, yeh toh main aisehi itne saal andhere main ghoom raha tha. Asli cheez toh voh hai jab aap ek aam aadmi ke saath judte ho. Ek anjaan aadmi ki madat karte ho, khushi leke aate ho, voh jo nasha hai voh duniya ka koi character nahi nibha sakta. So mujhe laga ki meri life ka sabse important role yeh tha jo main lockdown main kar paya. (This is a small world, I had been living in the dark. The real value is in connecting with a common man. The ecstatic joy that you feel after helping someone and making them happy is not something that playing a character can bring. I thought that this is the most important role in my life)."

Sonu Sood is currently hosting the 19th season of Roadies, Karm Ya Kand. Prince Narula returned to the show as a gang leader for another season. Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty are the new additions to the show, leading their gangs for the first time.