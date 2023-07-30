Sonu Sood Turns 50: A Look at the Punjab-Born Actor's Humanitarian Works

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SONU SOOD: “Cometh the hour, cometh the man,” well that is Sonu Sood for you. Famous for portraying innumerable bad characters in movies, Sonu Sood’s efficiency in setting an on-screen identity of his very own has been unparalleled. But on the contrary, the Punjab-born actor has garnered praise off the screen having emerged as a real-life hero. With the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world faced an unprecedented health crisis.

The scene was not much different in India back in the first half of 2020. In a gloomy situation like this, Sonu Sood appeared as a messiah of poor and needy people, ravaged by the destructive nature of the pandemic.

As Sonu Sood celebrates his 50th birthday today, we take a look at some of the humanitarian works that he has done over the years.

Helping the inter-state migrants during COVID lockdown

Following the announcement of a sudden lockdown on March 24, 2020, innumerable outstation workers and migrant labours were left stranded in Mumbai. Sonu Sood hit the headlines back then for sponsoring and organizing transport services for a number of migrants in Mumbai. The Dabangg actor came out to the rescue of needy people by arranging buses and trains reaching up to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Assam. He also initiated a COVID-19 helpline to assist the interstate migrant workers, struggling to reunite with their families back home.

Launching Shakti Annadanam initiative

With an aim to offer food to people in need, Sonu Sood started a food distribution drive, called Shakti Annadanam. The campaign was launched in 2020. Named after the Bollywood actor’s late father Shakti Sagar Sood, the scheme aimed to feed more than 45,000 thousand people only in the city of Mumbai on a daily basis.

Introducing the Pravasi Rojgar app

In July 2020, Sonu Sood came up with an app called Pravasi Rojgar to offer interstate unemployed people opportunities of employment. The free of cost online platform was designed to find out the perfect job opportunities for the underprivileged people.

Helping out the health workers

Sonu Sood decided to offer his Mumbai hotel to the frontline medical professionals who kept on working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor even reportedly donated more than 25,000 face shields and PPE kits to the health workers.

Launching scholarship programme

Having lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people failed to pay fees for their children’s education. Facing the brunt of the pandemic, a large number of students did not have the adequate resources to attend online classes. To help out these students, Sonu Sood decided to kick start a scholarship programme after his late mother’s name.