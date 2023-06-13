Sonu Sood's Fan Asks About His Experience Of Working With Shah Rukh Khan; Actor Says 'SRK Is The Best'

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session, where he answered questions about Suhana Khan, her debut film The Archies, Jawan, Dunki, and more, despite having limited time in hand. On Tuesday, it was Sonu Sood, who took to Twitter to host an Ask Me Anything session with his fans.

One fan asked him about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. For the unversed, Sonu and Shah Rukh have worked together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The 2014 release also starred Deepika Padukonm Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah. Taking to Twitter, the fan wrote, “Sir, How was your experience working with SRK? Can we expect a movie together again?" Sonu, who seemed psyched at the idea, replied, “Srk is the best. Find a good script for us साथ चलते हैं सुनाने (Let’s go and narrate the script together)."

srk is the best. Find a good script for us साथ चलते हैं सुनाने😜 https://t.co/TESYXRExYR— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 13, 2023

Back in the day, Sonu had revealed that Shah Rukh, Deepika and the gang from Happy New Year would throw epic parties during the film’s shoot. Sonu, however, would always find smart ways to dodge those. “When asked about one thing that he feels uncomfortable about and that no one would be able to make him do on-screen or off-screen, Sonu revealed partying. “The one thing that people will find difficult to make me do is to make me party. I remember that when we were travelling during Happy New Year, Shah Rukh, Deepika and others would say ‘let’s party.’ Main dheere se nikal jaata tha (I would sneak out). Mere saath party karna bada mushkil kaam hota hain (Partying with me is a tough task)."

Recently, the philanthropist-actor came forward to extend a helping hand to those affected by the devastating train disaster in Odisha resulted in the death of 288 and around 1100 injuries. Sonu’s dedicated staff is working to identify employment opportunities for the affected families. On the work front, Sonu will be next seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Fateh.