Sooraj Pancholi Gets HIT, Mobbed With Zarina Wahab After Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict; Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Sooraj Pancholi Gets HIT, Mobbed With Zarina Wahab After Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict; Watch Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 15:33 IST

Mumbai, India

Sooraj Pancholi with his mom Zarina Wahab at the special court. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sooraj Pancholi with his mom Zarina Wahab at the special court. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sooraj Pancholi and his mother, actress Zarina Wahab were seen at a special CBI court earlier in the day for the Jiah Khan Suicide Case hearing.

Earlier in the day, a special CBI court acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case. Bollywood actress Jiah Khan died in 2013. Sooraj was cleared because of a “paucity of evidence”. Following the verdict, Sooraj and his mother, actress Zarina Wahab were seen making their way out of the court when they were mobbed. The mother-son duo was seen struggling to wade through the mob attempting to get a byte from them. In the process, Sooraj got hit.

The actor was seen protecting his mother and trying to make his way to the car when a couple of microphones hit him. Sooraj appeared annoyed at a point but with the help of police officials, he and Zarina made their way to the car. Watch the video below:

The actor and his mother were mobbed even when they were making their way to the court. Watch the video below:

Following the verdict, Sooraj took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The truth always wins" along with a red heart and a folded hands emoji. He also added the hashtag ‘God is great’.

Meanwhile, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan told CNN News18 that he was cleared only of abetment of suicide but ‘the case of murder is still there.’ “This is a case of murder. The abetment to suicide case has gone but the murder case is still there," she said. She added that she will now approach the higher courts of the country to seek justice for her daughter. “I will not give up hope.. I will keep fighting. I will approach the High Court, Supreme Court, whatever is required to get justice for my daughter," she told our channel.

first published:April 28, 2023, 15:33 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 15:33 IST