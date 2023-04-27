CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sooraj Pancholi Has Suffered Enough; If He's Found Guilty in Jiah Khan Case, So Be It, Says Friend
1-MIN READ

Sooraj Pancholi Has Suffered Enough; If He's Found Guilty in Jiah Khan Case, So Be It, Says Friend

April 27, 2023

Mumbai, India

Jiah Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were reportedly in a relationship at the time of the actress' death.

Sooraj Pancholi was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for abetment of suicide after Jiah Khan's death. Sooraj was reportedly dating Jiah at the time.

Ahead of the verdict on Jiah Khan case, a friend of Sooraj Pancholi, who has been accused of abetting the actress’ suicide, has revealed that the ‘Hero’ star has gone through a lot of suffering.

Jiah, who was best known for her film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013, by her mother. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, is currently out on bail in the case.

“Sooraj has suffered enough. For ten years he has a sharp sword hanging over his head," the friend told ETimes. “This (the case) has been hovering over his head every single moment of his life. He has not been able to enjoy anything during the last ten years. Whether he is working or relaxing at home or spending time with his family, the fact that he is an undertrial has followed him like a shadow. It is like being in prison without actually being in the prison.”

“He has reached a stage where any closure is better than this uncertainty. If the honourable court finds him guilty, so be it. If he is found non-guilty then his pain will finally end. Either way, he has full faith in the judiciary,” the friend added.

The final arguments in the case were heard by special judge AS Sayyad on April 20 and now, parties involved in the case are waiting for the final judgement. Jiah Khan had purportedly written a 6-page suicide note about her alleged tumultuous relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, who was dating her back then.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

