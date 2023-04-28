Sooraj Pancholi Reacts To Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict: 'Who'll Give 10 Years of My Life Back...'

Sooraj Pancholi issued a statement to News18.com after he was acquitted in the Jiah Khan Suicide Case. The actor, who was cleared of the abetment of suicide charged on Friday by a special CBI court, said that the verdict took 10 ‘painful years and sleepless nights’. Sooraj added that he hopes no one else goes through something like this, while wondering ‘who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me.’

“The Verdict has taken 10 long painful years and sleepless nights, But today I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back, it took a lot of courage to face the world with such heinous allegations, I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have gone through at such a young age, I don’t know who will give me these 10 years of my life back to me, but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but specially for my family. There is nothing bigger than peace in this world,” he said.

Bollywood actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. A six-page suicide note purportedly penned by her was recovered. The letter narrated her “intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture” allegedly at the hands of Sooraj which let her to take the decision.

It was stated that she was cheated on and abused by him and that he had even raped her, following which she had to undergo an abortion. He was even arrested but was later released on bail. Following his bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a charge-sheet in December 2015 in which they charged Sooraj with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

