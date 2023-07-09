Sooraj Pancholi Shares That He Is Open To Feature In A Documentary About Jiah Khan: 'I Can Say Things..'

After getting acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case, there were rumours that Sooraj Pancholi is now likely to participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. But as we all know, Sooraj didn’t take part in the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. And now, the actor has clarified that he’ll never participate in a reality show. However, if a documentary on Jiah Khan’s case were to be made in future, he’ll like to tell his side of the story.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sooraj emphasized that he’ll never participate in reality shows and that his focus is solely on films and web series. He shared, “I will never do a reality show. I wasn’t approached by them either. It’s not something I would do even though I know it has a huge viewership. I lost out on acting opportunities in the past because of my travel restrictions and a sword that was dangling on my head.”

When asked if he would like to tell his side of the story if a documentary about Jiah Khan were to be made. He promptly said, “If that happens, I would love to be a part of it as I can say things that haven’t been said yet."

Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted by a special CBI court in the Jiah Khan death case, citing a lack of evidence against him. Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide.

After the verdict, Sooraj revealed that besides his family, it was the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who stood by him. He further shared how Salman was the first person he texted after getting out from court on April 28, 2023 after the verdict. “He was the first person I messaged as soon as I left the court. He had told me, ‘Sooraj, if you know in your heart that you haven’t done anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about’," Sooraj told Bombay Times.