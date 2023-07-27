Sophie Choudry Calls Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 'Stunning'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is only a day away from its release. Being a Karan Johar directorial, cine-buffs have already pinned their hope for a grand visual and musical extravaganza especially with the four songs that the makers have released so far and some exciting promos. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers had organised a special screening on Tuesday, post which the reviews that have been out are stellar. Following that bandwagon, singer Sophie Choudry too had some nice things to say about Karan Johar’s magnum opus.

Taking to her Twitter handle on Thursday, Sophie Choudry expressed all the emotions that she felt after watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. She penned, “Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani last night! A film full Love, laughter, tears, drama.. this is Karan doing what he does best! Ranveer and Alia are both terrific! They have made me laugh out loud and tear up too!! And their chemistry will have you smiling constantly!! And Tum kya mile on the big screen is stunning!! Big love to the entire team❤️❤️ @aliaa08 @RanveerOfficial @DharmaMovies #KaranJohar."

Watched #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani last night! A film full Love, laughter, tears, drama.. this is Karan doing what he does best! Ranveer and Alia are both terrific! They have made me laugh out loud and tear up too!! And their chemistry will have you smiling constantly!! And Tum… pic.twitter.com/4AAnROPPmo— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) July 27, 2023

Neetu Kapoor recently attended the premiere of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The actress was all hearts after stepping out of the theatre. She took to her Instagram story and praised Alia’s performance and also reviewed the film.

Neetu wrote, “A complete entertainer with amazing performances by all the actors. @aliaabhatt shines looks gorgeous (heart emojis).” Alia then reposted her story and wrote, “LOVE YOUUUUUUU (red heart emoji).

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani held an official premiere of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday and the early reviews are already out. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had also called the film a superhit while exiting the screening venue.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who also attended the screening also reviewed the film. As they made their way out amidst a sea of fans post screening, paps asked Katrina how she liked the film. To this, the actress said, “Amazing" and “Wonderful”. Vicky, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film. Taking to Stories, he wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer! Take your loved ones… don’t miss it! @karanjohar you are a true master! Tremendous tremendous performances by @aliaabhatt @ravneersingh and what joy to watch veterans @aapkadharam #JayaBachchan @azmishabana18 on Screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years. Besides Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Besides Katrina and Vicky, the screening was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more.