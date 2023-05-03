HOT! Sophie Choudry Heats Up Instagram in Bold Bikini As She Poses on Beach for SEXY Video, Watch

Bollywood diva Sophie Choudry is turning up the heat in a sexy video on Instagram. The actress-singer on Wednesday took social media by storm as she shared a sizzling hot video of herself from her beach holiday.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Sophie Choudry is flaunting her toned body in a sexy pink bikini while enjoying her time on the beach. She shared the video along with a caption which read: “Did you say Beach Barbie?"

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry’s Instagram timeline is nothing less than a fashion street. Continuing the trajectory of shelling out a major style statement, Sophie recently posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account in a bold outfit. Ditching the idea of LBDs, Sophie made a stunning case of red carpet dressing, as she wore a gleaming black gown. Declaring that black outfits can never go wrong, Sophie shared snippets of herself posing in the oh-so-glamorous outfit, with the caption that read, “I dress to kill… but tastefully,” and ended with a black heart emoticon.

Flaunting her physique beautifully, the Manjave singer can be seen posing gracefully in the first picture, while others show her playing with her hair. Earlier, the singer shared a reel on her Instagram account, wherein she can be seen posing in the same sartorial pick. Sophie shared the reel with the caption, “Kudiye ni Teri vibe,” hinting at the background song belonging to Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s film Selfiee. In the video, Sophie can be seen gracefully posing in the corridors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the web series Going Viral Pvt Ltd, wherein she shared the screen space with Kubbra Sait and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

