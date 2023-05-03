South Actor-Director Manobala Dies at 69; Parineeti-Raghav Watch IPL Match In Mohali

Tamil actor-director Manobala has passed away in Chennai. He was 69. While the cause of his death is still unclear, Manobala was reportedly hospitalised for the past two weeks. The news of his death was confirmed by actor-director GM Kumar on Twitter. “Manobala Sir passed away," he tweeted. According to Cinema Express, Manobala was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. However, he breathed his last on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish.

For more: Manobala, Popular Tamil Actor And Director, Dies at 69 in Chennai

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating rumours are all over the news. They are reportedly going to get married this year but there is no confirmation from either side. Amid this, a picture of them enjoying an IPL match in Mohali is going viral on social media. The picture, shared on a fan page, shows Parineeti and Raghav at the stadium and enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match. Both are twinning in a black colour outfits and look very happy in each other’s company. The actress is not wearing any makeup and is looking very pretty. Well, earlier it was reported that the couple is getting engaged on May 13. According to media reports, Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April.

For more: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Watch PBKS vs MI IPL Match In Mohali Amid Engagement Rumours; Pic Goes Viral

Diljit Dosanjh achieved a new milestone as the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in California. During his performance, he yelled, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye," to announce his arrival on stage, which quickly went viral on social media. The singer has now shared his thoughts on this memorable line, which became one of the highlights of his energetic performance. Donning a black kurta, lungi, and a turban to match with sneakers, Diljit Dosanjh offered a prayer before entering the stage, receiving a loud cheer from the audience. During the performance, he said in Punjabi, “Now it has been written in history. Punjabi aa gaye hum Coachella (Punjabis have reached Coachella). And those who don’t understand my songs, catch the vibe."

For more: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His Thoughts Behind ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye Coachella Oye’ Line; Says ‘Wasn’t just…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again seemed to have shared a cryptic post on Instagram days after Telugu producer Chitti Babu said that she cannot return to stardom and should take whatever roles are available and not be selective. Earlier, the actress had seemingly taken a dig at the producer when she shared a screenshot of her search bar that read “How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. She shared it with the hashtag, “#IYKYK (If you know, you know)".

For more: Samantha Shares Cryptic Post About ‘STOP TALKING’ After Chittibabu Declared Her Career Is ‘Over’

Deepika Padukone, one of the most admired actresses in the country, has made it to the headlines once again. Today, she has just changed her Instagram display picture (DP) which immediately caught everyone’s attention. But look like her fans are not happy at all. The Ram Leela star changed her DP to a clear, blue sky which she clicked herself. She also shared the two photos on her Instagram timeline and asked her fans: “Anyone else obsessed with taking pictures of cloud formations? #nofilter.” Fans also quickly responded by asking– why change the DP? One of the fans wrote, “Oh god what is this behaviour, why you put clouds pictures on your profile.” Another wrote, “Deepika? Why? Did? You? Change? Your? Pfp? To? This?” “i do not support everything you do,” writes a fan.

For more: Deepika Padukone Confuses Internet with Her New Insta DP, Fans Say ‘I Don’t Support…’

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here