South Actor Sathish Ninasam Shares BTS Pics Of His Next Romantic Number Sanje Mele Sumne Phonu

Kannada actor Sathish Ninasam recently treated his fans to some behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the song Sanje Mele Sumne Phonu, featured in the upcoming film Matinee. The photos showcased Sathish Ninasam alongside actress Bulbul Rachita Ram, and they both sported light-yellow costumes with matching hats, giving them the appearance of school kids.

The song, a delightful and romantic tune, was released a month ago and has garnered millions of views on YouTube since its debut. The lyrics for the song were penned by Poornachandra Tejaswi, with music composed by the talented Vijay Prakash, and choreography by Santhosh.

Matinee is directed by Manohar Kaampalli and stars Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Aditi Prabhudeva, Nagabhushan, and Shivraj K R Pete. The film is set for release in September.

Sathish Ninasam recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut film, Lucia, which is slated for a re-release on September 6. Reflecting on the film’s journey, the actor shared that during the filming, their primary goal was to complete the project and return the borrowed money. Little did they know that it would become a massive success. Lucia is a psychological thriller drama featuring Sathish Ninasam, Shruthi Hariharan, Achyuth Kumar, and Rishab Shetty. It was written and directed by Pawan Kumar.

Despite its modest budget of 45 lakh, Lucia left a significant mark on the industry. Director Pawan Kumar recalled a moment when the film’s screening at a London film festival was almost cancelled due to technical difficulties. However, he managed to screen the film using his laptop, highlighting the innovative spirit that was present throughout the entire filmmaking process.