Malayalam actor Vinayakan announced his separation from his wife Babita on Friday. He shared a video on Facebook and said that he has ended all kinds of relations with his wife. He also expressed his gratitude towards everyone. Vinayakan’s wife is a bank employee. According to reports, he faced several controversies over the years and his speeches have also got him in trouble. It is also stated that they both have not been on good terms for the past few years. In the video, Vinayakan said: “I am Malayalam movie actor Vinayakan. All conjugal relations and legal ties between me and my wife are dissolved at this moment. Thank you all.”

Last year, Vinayakan landed in a controversial soup after he made some scandalous statements about the MeToo movement, which didn’t go well with his fans. In a report by Hindustan Times, during the media interaction, he was asked to define the Me Too Movement.

“I do not know. Is it up to the girl? Let me ask, what if I want to have sex with a woman? In my life, I have had physical relationships with ten women. I asked those ten women if they would like to have a physical relationship with me. I will still ask if that is what you say Me Too means. No woman has come here and asked me,” he stated.

Vinayakan made his acting debut with the 1995 Malayalam film Maanthrikam, which was headlined by Mohanlal. Vinayakan then marked his presence in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinemas. He has worked more in Tamil films.

Vinayakan is now busy with Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which is at present in the final leg of its shooting. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in the Malayalam film Karinthandan, which is in its production stage. Vinayankan’s most-awaited Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram is also gearing up for its release. The film features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead. The team is aiming to release the film in the cinemas this May.

